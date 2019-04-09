Official US Trailer for French Thriller 'My Son' with Guillaume Canet

"How far would you go to bring your child home?" Cohen Media Group has released an official US trailer for the French thriller My Son, originally titled Mon Garçon in French (which just translates to My Son). This premiered in 2017 in France, but is just now finally getting a theatrical release in the US starting in Los Angeles next month. Guillaume Canet plays a man in the midst of a failing marriage. One day he receives a distressing message from his ex-wife that their seven-year-old son has disappeared while at camp, which sends him on a dark path to find out the truth. Director Christian Carion "places long-time collaborator Guillaume Canet in unique shooting conditions to create this searing portrait of a man out of control, a father forced into violence by his desire to protect his son." This also stars Mélanie Laurent, Olivier de Benoist, and Mohamed Brikat. It's been a long wait for this to play in the US, but might've been worth it.

Here's the official US trailer (+ US poster) for Christian Carion's My Son, direct from CMG's YouTube:

After years of putting his career above his family, Julien has found himself with a failed marriage. One day he receives a distressing message from his ex-wife that their seven-year-old son has disappeared while at camp. When authorities provide little help, Julien takes matters into his own hands and begins the treacherous search alone. Driven to reunite his family, he will stop at nothing to get his son back.​ My Son, originally titled Mon Garçon, is directed by acclaimed French filmmaker Christian Carion, of the films The Girl from Paris, Joyeux Noel, Farewell, and Come What May previously. The screenplay is written by Christian Carion & Laure Irrmann. This first premiered at the Angoulême Film Festival in 2017, and opened in France that year. CMG will release Carion's My Son in select US theaters starting May 10th next month.