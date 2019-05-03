Official US Trailer for 'Ghost Fleet' Doc About Enslaved Thai Fishermen

"The fishing companies don't like that we know their secrets." Abramorama has unveiled an official trailer for a documentary titled Ghost Fleet, from co-directors Shannon Service & Jeffrey Waldron. Every year, tens of thousands of untraceable Thai fishing boats ply the sea. Captains buy slave crew and force them to work for years on end to put fish on American plates. They are ghost men on ghost ships. The film follows an activist in Bangkok named Patima Tungpuchayakul, who fights to free these men and bring them home. This doc presents the story of how a few men--a farmer, a motorcycle mechanic, a construction worker--escaped. This premiered at the Telluride & Toronto Film Festivals last year, and is getting a release this summer. We actually posted a promo trailer for this doc four years ago, but it took them another three years to finish it and debut at festivals. We've been looking forward to seeing this ever since and looks like it's worth the wait.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Shannon Service & Jeffrey Waldron's doc Ghost Fleet, direct from YouTube:

Ghost Fleet follows a small group of activists who risk their lives on remote Indonesian islands to find justice and freedom for the enslaved fishermen who help feed the world's insatiable appetite for seafood. Bangkok-based Patima Tungpuchayakul, a Thai abolitionist, has committed her life to helping these "lost" men return home. Facing illness, death threats, corruption, along with complacency, Patima's fearless determination for justice inspires her nation and the entire world. Ghost Fleet is co-directed by filmmakers Shannon Service (making her directorial debut) & Jeffrey Waldron (a veteran cinematographer also making his feature directorial debut). This premiered at the Telluride and Toronto Film Festival last year, and also played at DOC NYC and the Berlin and Hamptons Film Festivals. Abramorama will release Ghost Fleet in select theaters starting June 7th this summer. For more info, visit their official website. Thoughts?