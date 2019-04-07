Official US Trailer for Hockey Doc 'Tough Guy: The Bob Probert Story'

"I've heard announcers say I get stronger as the fight goes on." Dark Star Pictures has revealed another new, official US trailer for the sports documentary Tough Guy: The Bob Probert Story, from director Geordie Day. We already featured the Canadian trailer for this late last year, but now there's another US one to promote its release in theaters this month. Tough Guy is an intimate portrait of legendary NHL "tough guy" player Bob Probert, one half of the "Bruise Brothers", told through exclusive interviews with family, friends, teammates and rivals. The full-length documentary features game footage, news reports, and never-before-seen home movies from Probert's life. He played for the Detroit Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks during the late 1980s through the 1990s, getting into all kinds of trouble both on and off the ice. See below.

Archival footage and personal testimonials present an intimate portrait of the life and career of legendary NHL tough guy Bob Probert. From Deadline: "NHL star Bob Probert, one half of the 'Bruise Brothers,' was widely considered one of the toughest and most violent ice hockey players of all time. His role as the hard-hitting enforcer of the Detroit Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks, as well as his hard-living ways and death at age 45." Tough Guy: The Bob Probert Story is directed by doc filmmaker Geordie Day, who previously co-directed Goalie, a film on former NHL goaltender Clint Malarchuk; and also produced Charles Manson: Final Words. The film premiered in Canada late last year. Dark Star Pictures will release Tough Guy: The Bob Probert Story in select US theaters starting April 12th this month, arriving on VOD starting May 7th.