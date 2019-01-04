Official US Trailer for Jafar Panahi's Latest Film '3 Faces' from Cannes

"We hoped you could solve our problems." Kino Lorber has released the official US trailer for 3 Faces, also known as Se Rokh, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year. This is Panahi's latest since his acclaimed film Taxi Tehran, which received quite a bit of buzz during its release in 2015. The title 3 Faces is a reference to the film following and introducing us to three actresses at different stages of their career. One from before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, one popular star of today known throughout the country, and a young girl from a small village longing to attend a drama conservatory. Jafar Panahi, playing himself (as usual), travels with the highly recognizable Behnaz Jafari to the small village to find the young woman, encountering locals and all kinds of troubles along the way. It's a charming film with a lot of depth within it, if you keep an open mind and open heart while watching this. This opens in US cinemas in March this year.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Jafar Panahi's 3 Faces (or Se Rokh), direct from YouTube:

Iranian director Jafar Panahi’s fourth completed feature since he was officially banned from filmmaking is one of his very best. Panahi begins with a smartphone video shot by a young woman (Marziyeh Rezaei) who announces to the camera that her parents have forbidden her from realizing her dream of acting and then, by all appearances, takes her own life. The recipient of the video, Behnaz Jafari, as herself, asks Panahi, as himself, to drive her to the woman’s tiny home village near the Turkish border to investigate. From there, 3 Faces builds in narrative, thematic, and visual intricacy to put forth a grand expression of community and solidarity under the eye of oppression. 3 Faces, also titled Se Rokh in Persian, is directed by iconic Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi, director of the films Offside, Closed Curtain, and Taxi Tehran most recently. The screenplay is written by Jafar Panahi and Nader Saeivar. This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year, and also played at the Toronto, Sydney, Reyjkavik, & New York Film Festivals. Kino Lorber will release Panahi's 3 Faces in select US theaters starting March 8th coming up. Who's interested?