Official US Trailer for Japanese Faith Healing Drama 'Immortal Hero'

"I still have unfinished worked in this world" Freestyle Digital Media has released an official trailer for a Japanese drama "based on a true story" titled Immortal Hero, from director Hiroshi Akabane. The film is inspired by the real story of author Ryuho Okawa, guided by spiritual beings who helped him recover after a near-fatal heart condition. While recovering, he writes a book that goes on to inspire many others through faith-based healing. "Based on the true story of a man whose near death experience inspires him to choose life… and change the lives of millions." Hisaaki Takeuchi stars in and produced this film, telling the story of a man named Makoto Mioya, pretty much the same person as Okawa. Also starring Yoshimi Ashikawa, Tamotsu Ishibashi, Kei Kinoshita, Tamao Satô, and Fumika Shimizu. I don't know anything about this story, but it seems like some dangerous anti-science propaganda about how "you can heal yourself with your mind!" Which we know is totally bogus, no matter how inspiring and believable it all seems. Watch out.

Here's the first official US trailer (+ poster) for Hiroshi Akabane's Immortal Hero, from YouTube:

Based on true events, Immortal Hero is the inspiring account of how the near-death experience of Ryuho Okawa, best-selling international author, renowned spiritual leader, and Founder and CEO of Happy Science, inspired him to choose life and to dedicate that life to changing the lives of millions around the world. Okawa is portrayed as Makoto Mioya (Hisaaki Takeuchi) in the film, a successful writer who collapses from a heart condition that doctors did not expect him to survive. Unbeknownst to anyone but Makoto, he has been communicating with powerful spiritual beings and accessing their wisdom and advice for most of his adult life. In a near-death visitation at the hospital, the spiritual beings come to him to remind Makoto that he can cure himself with the power of his own mind. As part of the recovery process, Makoto writes about his powerful "rebirth" as an enlightened and transformed teacher. Immortal Hero is directed by Japanese filmmaker Hiroshi Akabane, director of the films Kimi no manazashi and Saraba seishun saredo seishun, and some TV work previously. The screenplay is written by Sayaka Okawa. Freestyle DM will release Immortal Hero in select US theaters starting October 18th next month. Anyone?