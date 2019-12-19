Official US Trailer for Koreeda's 'The Truth' with Deneuve & Binoche

"I'm on the verge… of forgiving you." IFC Films has debuted the official US trailer for the latest film from acclaimed / beloved Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda, who also won the Cannes Palme d'Or last year for Shoplifters. He premiered his latest film titled The Truth (also known as Shinjitu in Japanese, or La vérité in French) at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year, and it also played at the Toronto, Zurich, and Chicago Film Festivals. Made in France and also set in France, Kore-eda's The Truth is about a stormy reunion between a daughter and her actress mother, Catherine, against the backdrop of Catherine's latest role in a sci-fi picture as a mother who never grows old. Starring Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche, Ethan Hawke,Ludivine Sagnier, and Roger Van Hool. Worth a watch just for these legendary actors.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Hirokazu Koreeda's The Truth, direct from IFC's YouTube:

You can still watch the original Japanese trailer for Koreeda's The Truth here, to see a bit more footage.

Fabienne (Catherine Deneuve) is a star; a star of French cinema. She reigns amongst men who love and admire her. When she publishes her memoirs, her daughter Lumir (Juliette Binoche) returns from New York City to Paris with her husband (Ethan Hawke) and young child. The reunion between mother and daughter will quickly turn to confrontation: truths will be told, accounts settled, loves and resentments confessed. The Truth, also known as Shinjitu in Japanese or La vérité in French, is directed by acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda, of many films including Maborosi, Without Memory, After Life, Distance, Nobody Knows, Still Walking, Air Doll, Like Father Like Son, Our Little Sister, After the Storm, The Third Murder, and the Palme d'Or winner Shoplifters last year. The script is also written by Hirokazu Kore-eda, adapted by Léa Le Dimna. This premiered at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year. IFC Films will release Koreeda's The Truth in select US theaters starting March 20th, 2020 this spring. Interested?