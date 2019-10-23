Official US Trailer for Ladj Ly's Award-Winning 'Les Misérables' Film

"What if voicing anger… was the only way to be heard?" Amazon Studios has released the first official US trailer for the acclaimed French drama Les Misérables, which also won the Jury Prize (third place behind Parasite and Atlantics) at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. This film marks the feature directorial debut of very talented actor/filmmaker Ladj Ly, and it has nothing to do with the original "Les Misérables" book by Victor Hugo. It's a contemporary story set in the suburbs of Paris. Stéphane joins the Anti-Crime Brigade of Montfermeil. He meets his new teammates, Chris and Gwada, and discovers the tensions between the cops and the locals in the district. Starring Damien Bonnard, Alexis Manenti, Djibril Zonga, Issa Perica, Al-Hassan Ly, Steve Tientcheu, Almamy Kanoute, and Jeanne Balibar. This was one of my favorite films out of Cannes this year, a remarkably powerful and invigorating film about cops and citizens.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Ladj Ly's Les Misérables, direct from Amazon's YouTube:

Stéphane (Damien Bonnard) has recently joined the Anti-Crime squad in Montfermeil, a sensitive district of the Paris projects. Paired up with Chris and Gwada, whose methods are sometimes unorthodox, he rapidly discovers the tensions between the various neighborhood groups. When the trio finds themselves overrun during the course of an arrest, a drone begins filming every move they make. Les Misérables is directed by Malian artist / filmmaker Ladj Ly, making his feature directorial debut with this film, after one other short previously. The screenplay is written by Ladj Ly & Giordano Gederlini & Alexis Manenti. This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year (read our review), where it won the Jury Prize third place award. Amazon will release Ly's Les Misérables film in select US theaters starting on January 10th, 2020 at the beginning of next year. For more, visit Amazon Studio's website. Who's interested in watching?