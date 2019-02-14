Official US Trailer for Major Martial Arts Action Movie 'Triple Threat'

"This ends tonight." "Shock and awe, baby!" Well Go USA has released an intense official trailer for the "major martial arts action event" movie titled Triple Threat, the latest from stuntman director Jesse V. Johnson (of The Package, The Beautiful Ones, Savage Dog, Accident Man, The Debt Collector). The action ensemble is about a hit contract that's taken out on a billionaire's daughter intent on bringing down a major crime syndicate. So a down and out team of mercenaries must take on a group of professional assassins and stop them before they kill their target. The insanely badass cast includes Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Tiger Chen, Celina Jade, Michael Bisping, Michael Jai White, and Scott Adkins, plus plenty of others. This trailer is really going all out hyping this up, claiming it's the "biggest action event" of the year. Let's see.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Jesse V. Johnson's Triple Threat, direct from YouTube:

A down-and-out team of mercenaries must take on a group of professional assassins and stop them before they kill their target: a billionaire’s daughter who's intent on bringing down a major crime syndicate. This breakneck thriller teams over half a dozen of the world’s biggest action stars for the martial arts event film of the year. Triple Threat is directed by English filmmaker Jesse V. Johnson, a former stuntman now directing films including The Honorable, Pit Fighter, The Last Sentinel, The Fifth Commandment, The Butcher, The Package, The Beautiful Ones, Savage Dog, Accident Man, and The Debt Collector previously. The screenplay is by Joey O'Bryan and Paul Staheli. Well Go USA will release Johnson's Triple Threat in select theaters + on VOD starting March 22nd coming up, plus a special one night preview on March 19th.