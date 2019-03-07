Official US Trailer for Marine Francen's French Romance 'The Sower'

"I think he fancies you." Film Movement has debuted an official trailer for an indie romantic drama titled The Sower, originally Le Semeur in French. Adapted from Violette Ailhaud's novel, and directed by first-time filmmaker Marine Francen, the film is set in 1851 and is about a small farming village in the Lower Alps that is cutoff from all men. France's autocratic President Louis-Napoléon Bonaparte has ordered the arrest of all the men, and so the women take an oath: if a man comes, they will share him as a lover. When a mysterious and handsome stranger arrives, he ignites passions and jealousies that threaten to destroy the tight-knit community. The Sower stars Pauline Burlet as Violette, along with Geraldine Pailhas, Alban Lenoir, Iliana Zabeth, Francoise Lebrun, and Raphaëlle Agogué. Shot in 1.37:1, this looks like it has some lush, gorgeous cinematography amidst all the heavy sexual tension and infighting. Check it out below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Marine Francen's The Sower, direct from YouTube:

Violette is old enough to get married when her village in the Lower Alps is cruelly deprived of all its men by the repression that followed the republican uprising of December 1851. For the next two years, the village is completely cut off. The women swear an oath that if a man should come, he will become their shared husband, so that life may continue to flourish in each of their wombs. The Sower, originally titled Le Semeur in French, is directed by French filmmaker Marine Francen, making her feature directorial debut after a short film and work as an assistant director previously. The script is by Marine Francen & Jacqueline Surchat & Jacques Fieschi, in collaboration with Olivier Cena & Virginie Sauveur; based on the book by Violette Ailhaud. This first premiered at the San Sebastián Film Festival last year. Film Movement opened The Sower in select US theaters on March 1st - find a full list of theaters on their official website.