Official US Trailer for Matteo Garrone's Italian Mob Drama 'Dogman'

"Whatever he says, don't trust him." Magnolia Pictures has unveiled the official US trailer for Dogman, the latest Italian drama from acclaimed filmmaker Matteo Garrone (Gomorrah, Reality, Tale of Tales). This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year, where it won the Best Actor award. This gritty "urban western" from Italy tells a (true) story of a homicide committed by a coked-out dog groomer during the late 1980s. The story goes that this guy was just a gentle dog groomer before he got pushed into a much more violent world thanks to the local mobsters. The cast includes Marcello Fonte, Edoardo Pesce, Adamo Dionisi, Francesco Acquaroli, Gianluca Gobbi, Nunzia Schiano, and Alida Baldari Calabria. I saw this at Cannes and loved it, one of my favorite films of the fest (read my full review), and I recommend it - especially for dog lovers and/or fans of contemporary Italian cinema. Opening in US theaters this April.

Here's the official US trailer (+ new poster) for Matteo Garrone's Dogman, direct from YouTube:

Dogman is a film inspired by a homicide committed by a coked-out dog groomer during the late 1980s in the gangland outside Rome. The case, involving hours of torture in a dog cage, is considered among the most gruesome in Italian postwar history. Described as an "urban western", Garrone says "it might seem like a revenge film… but Dogman is also a film about the desperate need for dignity in a world where the law of the strongest prevails and violence seems to be the only way." Dogman is directed by acclaimed Italian filmmaker Matteo Garrone, of the films Land in Between, Guests, Roman Summer, The Embalmer, Gomorrah, Reality, and Tale of Tales previously. The screenplay is written by Maurizio Braucci, Ugo Chiti, Matteo Garrone, and Massimo Gaudioso. This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year (read our review), and also played at the Telluride, Toronto, Vancouver, and Zurich Film Festivals, as well as Fantastic Fest. Magnolia Pictures will release Garrone's Dogman in select US theaters starting on April 12th, 2019.