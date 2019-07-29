Official US Trailer for Mexican Horror Fairytale 'Tigers Are Not Afraid'

"We forget who we are… when things from outside come to get us." Shudder has released a new official US trailer for Mexican horror fairytale film Tigers Are Not Afraid, which first premiered at Fantastic Fest in 2017 and is finally getting a theatrical release this August. The film is both written & directed by Mexican filmmaker Issa López (follow her @IssitaLopez) and she has earned the respect of Guillermo del Toro and Stephen King. "López creates a world that recalls the early films of del Toro, imbued with her own gritty urban spin on magical realism to conjure a wholly unique experience that audiences will not soon forget." It's about a gang of five children trying to survive the horrific violence of the cartels and the ghosts created by the drug war. Starring Paola Lara, Juan Ramón López, and Hanssel Casillas. A worthy discovery.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Issa López's Tigers Are Not Afraid, direct from YouTube:

A haunting horror fairytale set against the backdrop of Mexico's devastating drug wars, Tigers Are Not Afraid follows a group of orphaned children armed with three magical wishes, running from the ghosts that haunt them and the cartel that murdered their parents. Tigers Are Not Afraid, also known as Vuelven or Siempre vuelven in Spanish, is both written and directed by Mexican filmmaker Issa López, director of the films Efectos secundarios, Casi divas, and Todo Mal previously. This first premiered at Fantastic Fest, Screamfest, and the Morbido Film Fest back in late 2017. Shudder will finally release López's Tigers Are Not Afraid in select US theaters starting August 23rd coming up soon. Worth the wait? Who's still interested?