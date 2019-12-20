Official US Trailer for Michael Angelo Covino's Bromance 'The Climb'

"He's gotta go…" Sony Classics has debuted an official US trailer for the indie film The Climb, originally based on the short film of the same name also by the same director. The film starts out with one long scene - two friends are riding bikes together in Europe. One of them reveals he slept with the other's wife, and then the two fight as they struggle to ride their bikes up a steep hill. The feature film continues from here telling a sweet, wacky, amusing tale of bromance - two friends who (now) hate each other but really still deep down love each other. Michael Angelo Covino writers, directs & stars with Kyle Marvin, and a cast including Gayle Rankin, Judith Godrèche, Talia Balsam, George Wendt, and Daniella Covino. This initially premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, and it went on to play at the Munich, Telluride, Toronto, Deauville, San Sebastian, and London Film Festivals. It's an totally original film that is certainly worth taking a look at.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Michael Angelo Covino's The Climb, direct from YouTube:

Kyle (Kyle Marvin) and Mike (Michael Angelo Covino) are best friends who share a close bond - until Mike sleeps with Kyle's fiancée. The Climb is about a tumultuous but enduring relationship between two men across many years of laughter, heartbreak and rage. It is also the story of real-life best friends who turn their profound connection into a rich, humane and frequently uproarious film about the boundaries (or lack thereof) in all close friendships. The Climb is made by American actor / producer / filmmaker Michael Angelo Covino, making his feature directorial debut with this after a few other short films previously. The screenplay is by Michael Angelo Covino and Kyle Marvin. Based on the short film The Climb from 2018. This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year in the Un Certain Regard section. Sony Classics will release The Climb in select US theaters starting March 20th, 2020 coming this spring. Who's interested?