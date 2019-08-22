Official US Trailer for Nadav Lapid's Golden Bear Winner 'Synonyms'

"Gosh, life is sublime." Kino Lorber has released the official US trailer for an award-winning indie drama titled Synonyms, aka Synonymes, from Israeli writer/director Nadav Lapid. This premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year and it won the Golden Bear, the top prize there, which it definitely deserves (here's my review). Based on the real life experiences of Lapid, Synonyms explores the challenges of putting down roots in a new place. Tom Mercier stars as Yoav, an Israeli man who shows up in Paris, France. His "attempts to find himself awaken past demons and open up an existential abyss in this tragicomic puzzle that wisely knows how to keep its secrets." Also starring Quentin Dolmaire and Louise Chevillotte. The film is also adored by most critics, with David Ehrlich (read his review) describing it as a "sui generis work of tormented genius." Any & every cinephile needs to keep an eye on the film and don't miss it once it opens.

Here's the official US trailer (+ intl. poster) for Nadav Lapid's Synonyms, from Kino Lorber's YouTube:

In Paris, things do not exactly get off to a good start for the newly arrived Yoav (Tom Mercier). He knocks on the door of the flat where he's supposed to stay, only to discover the place is empty. While he is taking a bath there, his belongings are stolen. Yet this young Israeli, who has arrived with such great expectations, will not be dissuaded that easily. Desperate to erase his origins, he sees becoming French as his only hope for salvation. Step one is to replace his language. From now on, he will not utter a single word of Hebrew and his dictionary becomes his constant companion. Necessary visits to the Israeli embassy annoy Yoav – he finds his compatriots to be a total burden – but the naturalization test also has its pitfalls. And the young French couple whom he befriends has some rather strange ideas about how to help him. Synonyms, originally titled Synonymes, is directed by acclaimed Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, director of the films Policeman, Emile's Girlfriend, The Kindergarten Teacher, and Love Letter to Cinema previously. The screenplay is by Nadav Lapid & Haim Lapid. This first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year (read our review), where it won the Golden Bear top prize. Kino Lorber will debut Lapid's Synonyms in select US theaters starting October 25th this fall. For theaters, visit the official website. Intrigued by this?