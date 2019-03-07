Official US Trailer for Olivier Assayas' Intellectual Drama 'Non-Fiction'

"Some people write feel-good books. I write feel-bad books." Sundance Selects (via IFC Films) has debuted the first official US trailer for the intellectual indie comedy Non-Fiction, the latest from acclaimed French filmmaker Olivier Assayas (of Summer Hours, Carlos, Clouds of Sils Maria, Personal Shopper). The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year under the French title Doubles Vies, which translates to Double Lives, a reference to the characters in the film being writers who live "double lives" through their work. Set in the Parisian publishing world, an editor and an author find themselves in over their heads, as they cope with a middle-age crisis, the changing industry and their wives. This stars Guillaume Canet, Juliette Binoche, Vincent Macaigne, Christa Théret, Nora Hamzawi, and Pascal Greggory. I saw this in Venice and it's a fun one, will really kick your brain into high gear thinking about all that it discusses.

Here's the official US trailer (+ French poster) for Olivier Assayas' Non-Fiction, direct from YouTube:

Juliette Binoche and Guillame Canet reunite with acclaimed director Olivier Assayas for this wry, slyly seductive tale of sex, lies, and literature. Set amidst the bohemian intelligentsia of the Parisian publishing world, Non-Fiction traces the romantic and emotional fallout that results when a controversial writer (Vincent Macaigne) begins blurring the line between fact and fiction, using his real-life love affairs—including a passionate fling with an actress (Binoche) who happens to be married to his editor (Canet)—as fodder for his explosive new novel. Non-Fiction, originally titled Doubles Vies in French, is written and directed by French filmmaker Olivier Assayas, of the films Les destinées, Demonlover, Clean, Boarding Gate, Summer Hours, Carlos, Something in the Air, Clouds of Sils Maria, and Personal Shopper previously. This premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year, and it also played at the Telluride, Toronto, and New York Film Festivals. Sundance Selects will release Assayas' Non-Fiction in select theaters starting May 3rd.