Official US Trailer for Religious Drama 'Corpus Christi' from Poland

"To forgive doesn't mean to forget." Film Movement has unveiled the US trailer for an indie drama from Poland titled Corpus Christi, which was one of the big discoveries at the Venice Film Festival earlier this fall. It also played at the Toronto Film Festival, and is Poland's submission to the Academy Awards. Inspired by real events, it tells the story of a 20-year-old fresh out of a Youth Detention Center for murder, but his crime prevents him from applying to the seminary. However, he ends up being mistaken as the priest and decides to start pretending to be a real priest at a parish in a small town. An honest story about forgiveness and faith. Starring Bartosz Bielenia as Daniel, along with Aleksandra Konieczna, Eliza Rycembel, Leszek Lichota, Łukasz Simlat, Tomasz Zietek, and Barbara Kurzaj. This film earned some glowing reviews out of Venice, and is a very unique and compelling drama if you're interested in taking a closer look.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Jan Komasa's Corpus Christi, direct from FM's YouTube:

Inspired by real events. Daniel has a spiritual awakening while serving his sentence in a youth detention center for second degree murder, but his criminal background prevents him from becoming a priest once he is released. After leaving the youth detention center, he is mistakenly taken as a priest and after that, consequently pretending to be a priest, begins to provide sacramental ministry in a small parish. Corpus Christi, aka Boże Ciało in Polish, is directed by acclaimed Polish filmmaker Jan Komasa, director of the films Suicide Room and Warsaw '44 previously, as well as a few documentaries. The screenplay is written by Mateusz Pacewicz. This first premiered at the Venice Film Festival this year in the Critics' Week sidebar. Film Movement will release Komasa's Corpus Christi in select US theaters starting on April 22nd, 2020.