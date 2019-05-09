Official US Trailer for Russian Rock Band Film 'Leto' Starring Teo Yoo

Leto! Gunpowder & Sky has debuted an official US trailer for the indie Russian film Leto, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year to some rave reviews. This also went on to play at lots of other festivals throughout last year, from Karlovy Vary to Vienna and more. Leto, directed by filmmaker & theater director Kirill Serebrennikov who was under house arrest for the last year, is based on the true story of Viktor Tsoy and his band called Kino. The title translates to Summer, and the film is shot in black & white, evoking an old school feeling taking us back to the 70s & 80s. It's an awesome, groovy rock film with some incredible musical sequences that you just have to see on the big screen. Teo Yoo stars as Viktor Tsoy, and the main cast features Irina Starshenbaum, Roman Bilyk, Anton Adasinsky, Yuliya Aug, & Filipp Avdeev. This was one of my favorite films of Cannes last year, and I hope more people will see it once it opens soon.

Here's the official US trailer (+ posters) for Kirill Serebrennikov's Leto, direct from G&S's YouTube:

Avant-garde Russian filmmaker Kirill Serebrennikov (The Student) returns again to the big-screen with a tribute to the early years of Russian rock. Leningrad, in the summer, early eighties. Smuggling LP’s by Lou Reed and David Bowie, the underground rock scene is boiling ahead of the Perestroika. Mike and his beautiful wife Natasha meet with young Viktor Tsoï. Together with friends, they will change the trajectory of rock n’roll music in the Soviet Union. Leto, which translates to just Summer in Russian, is directed by acclaimed Russian filmmaker Kirill Serebrennikov, of the films Razdetyye, Ragin, Bed Stories, Playing the Victim, Yuri's Day, Betrayal, and The Student previously. The screenplay is written by Mikhail Idov, Lili Idova, Ivan Kapitonov, Kirill Serebrennikov, Natlya Naumenko. This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year (read our review), and also played at the Karlovy Vary, Helsinki, Zurich, Hamburg, and Vienna Film Festivals. Gunpowder & Sky will open Serebrennikov's Leto in select theaters starting May 31st in LA, and June 7th in NY this summer. For more, visit the official website. Highly recommend catching this film.