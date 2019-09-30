Official US Trailer for Stunning French Animated Film 'I Lost My Body'

"Sensational." Netflix has unveiled a full-length, official US trailer for the outstanding French animated film I Lost My Body, also known as J'ai perdu mon corps. That French title translates directly to I Lost My Body, though it has also gone under the simpler title of just Grab. A cut-off hand escapes from a dissection lab with one goal: to get back to its body. As it scrambles through the pitfalls of Paris, it remembers its life with the man it was once attached to… until they met Gabrielle. The film had trouble getting financing, and it took over two years to develop and create, eventually produced at the animation studio Xilam. I saw this in Cannes and totally flipped for it, I love everything about it. My review is quoted in the trailer as well - it definitely is "one of the most imaginative, ambitious films of the year." The film stars the voices of Hakim Faris, Victoire Du Bois, and Patrick d'Assumçao. And the beautiful score is by Dan Levy. See below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ new poster) for Jérémy Clapin's I Lost My Body, from Netflix's YouTube:

You can still watch the original teaser trailer for Clapin's I Lost My Body from this summer here for more.

Tells the story of Naoufel, a young man who is in love with Gabrielle. While in another part of town, a severed hand escapes from a dissection lab, determined to find its body again. I Lost My Body, originally titled J'ai perdu mon corps in French, is directed by French animation filmmaker Jérémy Clapin, making his feature directorial debut after a number of acclaimed animated short films previously. The screenplay is written by Jérémy Clapin and Guillaume Laurant. It's produced by Marc Du Pontavice of the production company Xilam; featuring music by Dan Levy. The film first premiered in the Critics' Week (Semaine de la Critique) sidebar at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year (read our review), where it won the Critics' Week Grand Prize. Netflix will release Clapin's I Lost My Body in select US theaters starting on November 15th, then streaming starting November 29th later this fall. Highly recommended. Who wants to watch?