Official US Trailer for Super Cheesy Korean Survival Comedy Film 'Exit'

"Everyone to the roof!" CJ Entertainment has revealed an official US trailer for the action survival comedy titled Exit, which will be opening in the US just a few weeks after it opens in Sotuh Korea at the end of this month. The big twist in the story is that a toxic gas engulfs the city, causing people to get very sick and die. One man, a lonely yet talented rock climber who hasn't done much with his life after graduating college, will show that his climbing skills aren't for nothing when he has to save his family and friends who are having a party in a tall building. Of course, his old crush is at this party, too. Starring Jo Jung-Suk, Lim Yoon-Ah, Go Doo-Shim, Park In-Hwan, and Kim Ji-Young. This looks extremely cheesy, as awful as Hollywood comedies with sound effects and absurdly bad action sequences. Still might be enjoyable to watch sometime.

Here's the official US trailer (+ new poster) for Lee Sang-Geun's Exit, direct from CJ's YouTube:

Yong-nam (Cho Jung-seok) was one of the best rock climbers while in college but hasn't had much luck elsewhere after graduation. He's a deadbeat living with his parents and doesn’t see much hope for the future, he can't even land a date. For his mother's 70th birthday, he insists on hosting a party at a roof top garden restaurant, where his old crush, Eui-ju (Lim Yoona) works. When a disaster strikes, covering an entire district in Seoul with mysterious white gas, he has to use all of his rock-climbing skills with the help of Eui-ju to get everyone to safety. What his mom once thought to be a useless skill soon turns out to be the group's only hope for survival. Exit is directed by Korean filmmaker Lee Sang-Geun, making his feature directorial debut. This opens first in Korea at the end of the month. CJ Entertainment will then release Exit in select US theaters starting August 9th next month. For info, visit CJ's website. Anyone want to see this?