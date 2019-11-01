Official US Trailer for 'The Disappearance of My Mother' Fashion Doc

"What is the point of continuing to sell our bodies without any quality or talent." Kino Lorber has debuted a new official US trailer for the indie documentary titled The Disappearance of My Mother, which first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. We originally featured a trailer in January before the festival, now we have another trailer for the film's opening in December. An iconic fashion model in the 1960s, Benedetta Barzini became a muse to Warhol, Dali, Penn and Avedon. As a radical feminist in the 1970s, she fought for the rights and emancipation of women. But at the age of 75, she is fed up with all the roles that life has imposed upon her and decides to leave everything and everybody behind, to disappear to a place as far as possible from the gaze of the camera. Only her son Beniamino, the director, is permitted to witness her journey. This is a remarkably beautiful, one-of-a-kind doc film that I hope people will discover.

Here's the new US trailer for Beniamino Barrese's doc The Disappearance of My Mother, on YouTube:

Official description (via Sundance): "Benedetta wants to disappear. An iconic fashion model in the 1960s, she became a muse to Warhol, Dali, Penn and Avedon. As a radical feminist in the 1970s, she fought for the rights and emancipation of women. But at the age of 75, she becomes fed up with all the roles that life has imposed upon her and decides to leave everything and everybody behind, to disappear to a place as far as possible from the world she knows. Hiding behind the camera, her son Beniamino witnesses her journey. Having filmed her since he was a child in spite of all her resistance, he now wants to make a film about her, to keep her close for as long as possible – or, at least, as long as his camera keeps running.The making of the film turns into a battle between mother and son, a stubborn fight to capture the ultimate image of Benedetta – the image of her liberation." The Disappearance of My Mother, also known as Storia di B. - La scomparsa di mia madre, is directed by Italian filmmaker Beniamino Barrese, making his first feature doc film after numerous short films. This first premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival this year. Kino Lorber will open Barrese's The Disappearance of My Mother in select US theaters starting on December 6th this fall.