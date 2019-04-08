Olga Kurylenko in Full UK Trailer for Hostage Film '15 Minutes of War'

"Prove why your special unit is so special." Signature Entertainment has debuted the official UK trailer for an intense rescue drama titled 15 Minutes of War, based on the shocking true story of a hostage situation in 1976 in Somali. From director Fred Grivois, the film stars Olga Kurylenko as an American teacher accompanying twenty-one French children. Their school bus is taken hostage at the Somali border, so the GIGN is sent and after 30 hours of tension their plan is executed. The elite team is tasked with carrying out a simultaneous five-men sniper attack to get the children and their teacher out safely. The film also stars Alban Lenoir, Sébastien Lalanne, David Murgia, Michaël Abiteboul, Guillaume Labbé, Ben Cura, Vincent Perez, Josiane Balasko, and Kevin Layne. This looks like most other hostage thrillers, with some intense moments and brutal scenes where they're doing only what is necessary to save everyone.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ French poster) for Fred Grivois' 15 Minutes of War, direct from YouTube:

Based on one of the most heroic missions ever told. A group of Somalian rebels hijack a school bus with twenty-one French children and an American teacher (Olga Kurylenko), and drive it to no-man's-land, on the Somali border. French captain André Gerval is called to lead a team of elite snipers to secretly prepare an emergency rescue. With time running out, Gerval and his team take sole responsibility of carrying out a simultaneous five-men sniper attack to get the children and their teacher out safely. 15 Minutes of War, also titled L'intervention, is directed by Quebecois filmmaker Fred Grivois, formerly a title designer and director of the film Through the Air previously. The screenplay is also written by Grivois, in collaboration with Ileana Epsztajn and Jérémie Guez. The film first opened in France earlier this year. Signature Ent. will release 15 Minutes of War direct-to-VOD in the UK on June 17th. There's no US release set yet. Interested?