Olivia Cooke in Official US Trailer for Indie Film 'Katie Says Goodbye'

"Men are simple, Katie. Find yourself a man with sad eyes…" Vertical Entertainment has released a brand new US trailer for the indie drama Katie Says Goodbye, which originally premiered at film festivals back in 2016. After three years being on the shelf, the film is finally getting a small VOD release starting in June this year. Katie Says Goodbye stars Olivia Cooke as a young woman from New Mexico who turns to small-time prostitution in order to fund her dream to move to San Francisco. However, she falls in love with a handsome mechanic which soon messes up her big plans. The film also stars Christopher Abbott, James Belushi, Keir Gilchrist, Chris Lowell, Mireille Enos, and Mary Steenburgen. This is a strong indie trailer, and it doesn't seem like there's any real reason for this to be held up for so many years. Check it out.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ poster) for Wayne Roberts' Katie Says Goodbye, from YouTube:

You can still watch the first UK trailer for Wayne Roberts' Katie Says Goodbye here, to see more footage.

In her late teens, Katie (Cooke) is the sole breadwinner in the trailer she shares with her mother (Enos). Katie waits tables at her small town's lone diner, and she supplements her wages by selling sex to a few locals and a kindly trucker named Bear (Belushi) who regularly passes through. Her goals are greater than just getting by day to day; she's saving up to get out of New Mexico and start a new life in San Francisco. Katie Says Goodbye is both written and directed by filmmaker Wayne Roberts, making his feature directorial debut with this. He's already working on another film titled Richard Says Goodbye next. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in 2016, and played at numerous film festivals in 2016 and 2017. Vertical will debut Katie Says Goodbye in select US theaters + on VOD starting June 7th coming up.