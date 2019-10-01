On the Run Together: 'Bonnie and Clyde' + 'Queen and Slim' Mashup

"Y'all really gave us something to believe in. We needed that, for real." Great films from the past continue to inspire new films every day. Check out this trailer mashup combining Arthur Penn's classic Bonnie & Clyde (1967) and Melina Matsoukas's Queen and Slim (2019) arriving in theaters this fall. It's obvious that Queen & Slim is an updated take on the original crime duo, with a screenplay by Lena Waithe; the marketing materials even reference the classic film. H Nelson Tracey (aka "Hint of Film") put together this video making them both feel as one. "Bonnie and Clyde remains a classic movie that catapulted Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway to legendary status. This fall, director Melina Matsoukas is releasing a Queen and Slim as a clear homage but with a modern approach, starring Daniel Kaluuya and newcomer Jodie Turner-Smith. Seeing the similarities, I decided to put them together in this trailer mashup." The trailer below is basically a rehash of Bonnie & Clyde with the Q&S audio, but the side-by-side video is much more poignant.

Below is the new Bonnie & Clyde / Queen & Slim mashup video - you can also watch them side-by-side.

You can watch the teaser trailer for Matsoukas' Queen & Slim here, or the two other full trailers for the film.

While on a forgettable first date together in Ohio, a black man (Daniel Kaluuya) and a black woman (Jodie Turner-Smith), are pulled over for a minor traffic infraction. The situation escalates, with sudden and tragic results, when the man kills the police officer in self-defense. Terrified and in fear for their lives, the man, a retail employee, and the woman, a criminal defense lawyer, are forced to go on the run. But the incident is captured on video and goes viral, and the couple unwittingly become a symbol of trauma, terror, grief and pain for people across the country. As they drive, these two unlikely fugitives will discover themselves and each other in the most dire and desperate of circumstances, and will forge a deep and powerful love that will reveal their shared humanity and shape the rest of their lives. Queen & Slim is directed by filmmaker Melina Matsoukas, making her feature directorial debut after a few short films and a bunch of music videos previously, including Beyonce’s "Formation" and the Nike "Equality" campaign. The screenplay is written by Lena Waithe, from a story by James Frey. Universal will debut Matsoukas' Queen & Slim in select US theaters starting November 27th coming this fall. View the latest trailer here. Thoughts?