One Final Intense Trailer for Sam Mendes' The Great War Movie '1917'

"If we're not clever about this, no one will get to your brother!" Starting next week, Universal will release Sam Mendes' intense war movie 1917 in theaters worldwide. The nerve-racking film has been picking up numerous nominations and awards already, and is harrowing experience to see on the big screen. If you still need to be convinced it's worth seeing, give this final trailer a look. Set during World War I in the year 1917, the movie takes place over the course of one day, following soldiers on a "seemingly impossible mission" to deliver a message across enemy lines to stop a major attack. With one-long-take cinematography by Roger Deakins. Starring Dean-Charles Chapman and George MacKay, joined by a stellar ensemble cast with Benedict Cumberbatch, Richard Madden, Andrew Scott, Mark Strong, Colin Firth, and Richard McCabe. You can also still watch an extensive 10-minute featurette for 1917, as well as the first two trailers.

Here's the final official trailer (+ IMAX poster) for Sam Mendes' 1917, direct from Universal's YouTube:

At the height of the First World War, two young British soldiers, Schofield (George MacKay) and Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will put a stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers – Blake's own brother among them. 1917 is directed by Oscar-winning English filmmaker Sam Mendes, director of the films American Beauty, Road to Perdition, Jarhead, Revolutionary Road, Away We Go, plus James Bond's Skyfall and Spectre previously. The screenplay is written by Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns. Produced by Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, and Jayne-Ann Tenggren; co-produced by Michael Lerman. Amblin + Universal Pictures will open Sam Mendes' 1917 movie in theaters everywhere starting December 25th, on Christmas Day, coming up later this month. Review the full 1917 trailer here.