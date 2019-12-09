One Final Trailer for Bay's '6 Underground' Featuring Ryan Reynolds

"We do the dirty work others can't." Netflix has dropped in a third (and final) trailer for Michael Bay's big new action movie 6 Underground, arriving on the streaming service at the end of this week… Get ready! Yes there's a new Michael Bay movie out this week!! Six individuals fake their own deaths and form an elite vigilante squad in order to take down notorious criminals. Described as "the most Michael Bay movie in the history of Michael Bay." This one stars Ryan Reynolds, along with Mélanie Laurent, Corey Hawkins, Adria Arjona, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Ben Hardy, Lior Raz, Payman Maadi, and Dave Franco. I still think the fun "visit Italy" second trailer for this movie is the best one, but I'm completely sold by this final trailer, too. Look at all the explosions! And airplanes! And cars! Yowza, it's definitely a Bayhem movie.

6 Underground introduces a new kind of action hero. Six individuals from all around the globe, each the very best at what they do, have been chosen not only for their skill, but for a unique desire to delete their pasts to change the future. The team is brought together by an enigmatic leader (Ryan Reynolds), whose sole mission in life is to ensure that, while he and his fellow operatives will never be remembered, their actions damn sure will. 6 Underground is directed by American action filmmaker Michael Bay, director of Bad Boys, The Rock, Armageddon, Pearl Harbor, Bad Boys II, The Island, Transformers, Revenge of the Fallen, Dark of the Moon, Pain & Gain, Transformers: Age of Extinction & The Last Knight, plus 13 Hours previously. The screenplay is written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (Zombieland + Double Tap, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Life, Deadpool 1 & 2). Produced by Michael Bay, Ian Bryce, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger. Netflix will release Bay's 6 Underground streaming exclusively starting on December 13th.