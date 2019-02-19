One Final Trailer for 'Fighting with My Family' Starring Florence Pugh

"I have no idea who I'm supposed to be out there…" MGM has debuted one final official US trailer for the wrestling drama Fighting with My Family, described as a "heartwarming and smart comedy that proves everything is worth fighting for when it comes to family." This movie is now playing in theaters everywhere, as it already opened on Valentine's Day last week. Fighting with My Family is about a former wrestler and his family now performing at small venues around the UK, whose kids get the shot of a lifetime when they're invited to try out to join the World Wrestling Entertainment league in America. Florence Pugh stars as Saraya, with Lena Headey, Nick Frost, Jack Lowden, plus Vince Vaughn, Stephen Merchant, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson playing himself. The film has been getting great reviews (after premiering at Sundance), so even if you're not a huge fan of wrestling it sounds like it might be worth a watch anyway.

Here's the final US trailer (+ a poster) for Stephen Merchant's Fighting with My Family, on YouTube:

You can still see the first US trailer for Merchant's Fighting with My Family here, or the other UK trailer.

Based on a true story, Fighting with My Family follows reformed gangster Ricky, his wife Julia (Lena Headey), and their daughter Paige (Florence Pugh) and son Zak (Jack Lowden) as they make a living wrestling together in tiny venues. When Paige and Zak get the opportunity to try out for WWE, the family grabs a once-in-a-lifetime chance to turn their wildest dreams into a dazzling future. However, brother and sister quickly discover that to become superstars, both their talent and their relationship will be put to the test. Fighting with My Family is directed by English filmmaker-writer Stephen Merchant, director of the film Cemetery Junction previously, as well as "The Office", "Konttori", and plenty of other TV work. The screenplay is also written by Stephen Merchant. MGM will release Merchant's Fighting with My Family in theaters everywhere starting February 14th - it's now playing in wide release. Who still wants to see this?