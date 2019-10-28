A Final Trailer for Rian Johnson's Murder Whodunit Film 'Knives Out'

"When good people get desperate… the knives come out." Lionsgate has released one final, short trailer for Knives Out, the new film from Rian Johnson described as a "fun" modern murder mystery inspired by mystery mastermind Agatha Christie (and Clue), with "ingenious twists and turns." It's opening in just a few more weeks, and all the reviews have been extremely positive so far, calling this a smart and layered murder mystery that goes beyond just the "whodunit?" question. Featuring an all-star ensemble cast lead by Daniel Craig, Toni Collette, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Plummer, Don Johnson, Noah Segan, Edi Patterson, Riki Lindhome, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Michael Shannon. This trailer doesn't reveal anything, thankfully. The best part about it is the way they work all the quotes into the footage in clever ways. I dig it. Can't wait to see this film.

Here's the third & final trailer (+ poster) for Rian Johnson's Knives Out, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

Acclaimed writer and director Rian Johnson pays tribute to mystery mastermind Agatha Christie in Knives Out, a fun, modern-day murder mystery where everyone is a suspect. When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is mysteriously enlisted to investigate. From Harlan’s dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan’s untimely death. Knives Out is written and directed by American filmmaker Rian Johnson, director of the movies Brick, The Brothers Bloom, Looper, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi previously. Lionsgate will open Johnson's Knives Out in theaters everywhere starting November 27th, 2019, on Thanksgiving weekend, coming up later this fall. Can you figure out whodunit?