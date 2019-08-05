One Final Trailer for Shark Horror Sequel '47 Meters Down: Uncaged'

"This place is a maze!" ESMP has released a second & final trailer for the shark horror movie 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, a sequel to the other cheesy killer shark movie 47 Meters Down from 2017. For those who don't know, 47 meters is equal to roughly 154 feet (underwater). At one point it was called 48 Meters Down, but then they changed it to Uncaged. "The film will tell the story of four teens diving in a ruined underwater city, who quickly find themselves in a watery hell as their adventure turns to horror when they learn they are not alone in the submerged caves. As they swim deeper into the claustrophobic labyrinth of caves they enter the territory of the deadliest shark species in the ocean." Starring Brec Bassinger, John Corbett, Nia Long, Sophie Nelisse, Corinne Foxx, Brianne Tju, Sistine Stallone, plus Khylin Rhambo. There's not just one shark, but multiple sharks this time. And the trailer gives away a lot. Danger.

Here's the second & final official trailer for Johannes Roberts' 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, on YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for 47 Meters Down: Uncaged here, for the original reveal again.

Four teen girls on a backpacking trip go diving in a ruined underwater city and quickly learn they've entered the territory of the deadliest shark species in the claustrophobic labyrinth of submerged caves. Formerly know as 47 Meters Down: The Next Chapter or 48 Meters Down. 47 Meters Down: Uncaged is again directed by English filmmaker Johannes Roberts, director of the first movie 47 Meters Down, as well as Sanitarium, Hellbreeder, Darkhunters, Forest of the Damned, The Expelled, Storage 24, The Other Side of the Door, and The Strangers: Prey at Night previously. The script is written by Ernest Riera and Johannes Roberts. Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures will release Roberts' 47 Meters Down: Uncaged in theaters everywhere starting on August 16th later this month. Who's planning to go watch this movie?