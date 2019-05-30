One Last Fight - First Teaser Trailer for Stallone's 'Rambo: Last Blood'

"I've lived in a world of death… I've watched people I loved die…" Don't mess with Rambo! Lionsgate has debuted a teaser trailer for action sequel Rambo: Last Blood, otherwise known as Rambo V - the fifth and final movie in the Rambo action series that first began in 1982 (with First Blood). Sylvester Stallone once again returns to play Rambo, in what is said to be the very last Rambo movie. Lionsgate says this film "marks the last chapter of the legendary series." Rambo goes up against a Mexican cartel in this one, and the trailer gives us a first look. The cast includes Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adrianna Barraza, Yvette Monreal, Genie Kim aka Yenah Han, Joaquin Cosio, and Oscar Jaenada. This looks like it might be good, but it's hard to tell from just this. Is Rambo still relevant in John Wick's world? I don't know.

Here's the teaser trailer (+ promo poster) for Adrian Grunberg's Rambo: Last Blood, from YouTube:

Almost four decades after he drew first blood, Sylvester Stallone is back as one of the greatest action heroes of all time, John Rambo. Now, Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. A deadly journey of vengeance, Rambo: Last Blood marks the last chapter of the legendary series. Rambo: Last Blood, or also Rambo V, is directed by American filmmaker Adrian Grunberg, a former assistant director who made the transition over to full-time directing with his debut Get the Gringo in 2012. The screenplay is written by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone, based on characters created by David Morrell. Lionsgate will release Grunberg & Stallone's Rambo: Last Blood in theaters everywhere starting on September 20th, 2019 this fall. First impression? Who's ready for this?