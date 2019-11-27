One More Charming TV Trailer for Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Movie

"My girls have a way of getting into mischief." Sony Pictures has released another lovely 60-second TV trailer for Little Women, based on the beloved classic American novel of the same name (there was also a film in 1994 featuring Winona Ryder). Opening in theaters on Christmas Day in one month. This big screen adaptation is the follow-up to Lady Bird from writer/director Greta Gerwig, and she has put together one incredible cast for this one. Meryl Streep stars as Aunt March, with Saoirse Ronan as Jo, Florence Pugh as Amy, Eliza Scanlen as Beth, and Emma Watson as Meg; plus Timothée Chalamet, James Norton, Laura Dern, Louis Garrel, Bob Odenkirk, Chris Cooper, Abby Quinn, and Tracy Letts. Quite a line-up! And the reviews so far have been very positive, so bring the whole family this holiday break.

Here's the new TV trailer (+ a poster) for Greta Gerwig's Little Women, direct from Sony's YouTube:

You can still watch the first full trailer for Greta Gerwig's Little Women here, to see even more footage.

Little Women explores the lives of four sisters in 1860s Massachusetts in the aftermath of the Civil War. This new adaptation focuses more on the March sisters' young adult lives, particularly after Meg, Jo, and Amy leave their family home. Little Women is directed by American actress-turned-filmmaker Greta Gerwig, director of the films Nights & Weekends and Lady Bird previously. The screenplay is also written by Greta Gerwig, adapted from Louisa May Alcott's classic novel of the same name first published in 1868. Produced by Denise Di Novi, Arnon Milchan, Amy Pascal, Robin Swicord. Sony will release Gerwig's Little Women in theaters everywhere starting December 25th, Christmas Day, coming soon. Planning to watch?