One More Extended Red Band TV Trailer for 'Terminator: Dark Fate'

"He's the most lethal Terminator ever created." Paramount has released one more extended red band TV trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate, running 80 seconds with some awesome footage packed in. This new Terminator movie is a direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgement Day, starting up the day after Judgement Day. We're only a few weeks away from the release, so Paramount is trying to build up interest any way they can. Badass actress Linda Hamilton returns as the first Sarah Connor, and Arnold Schwarzenegger is also back, with Edward Furlong as the original John Connor. Cameron is producing and is credited on the story. The full cast includes Natalia Reyes, Mackenzie Davis, Gabriel Luna, Diego Boneta, Alicia Borrachero, Steven Cree, and Claudia Trujillo. Opening in theaters everywhere starting November 1st.

Here's the extended red band TV trailer for Tim Miller's Terminator: Dark Fate, direct from YouTube:

You can also watch the teaser trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate here, or the other two main trailers here.

"Welcome to the day after Judgment Day." This sixth installment in the Terminator franchise is a direct sequel to The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day, disregarding all other Terminator stories as occurring in alternate timelines. Terminator: Dark Fate is directed by American filmmaker Tim Miller, co-founder of Blur Studios, who went from VFX work to the director of the first Deadpool movie previously. The screenplay is written by Billy Ray, and Justin Rhodes. Based on a story by James Cameron, and David S. Goyer & Justin Rhodes. Produced by James Cameron and David Ellison of Skydance. Paramount will release Miller's Terminator: Dark Fate in theaters everywhere starting on November 1st this fall. Your thoughts?