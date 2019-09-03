One More Extra Crazy Trailer for Roger Avary's Crime Film 'Lucky Day'

"You heard his accent? You know why he speaks that way? Because he thinks he's French!" Lionsgate has debuted their own trailer for the indie crime action film titled Lucky Day, the latest from the infamous writer / director Roger Avary (best known as the co-writer of Tarantino's Pulp Fiction). The odd lost-in-time film was produced in France, and opens there first before arriving in the US later this fall. Lucky Day stars Luke Bracey as Red, a safe cracker who has just been released from prison, trying to hold his family together as his past catches up to him in the form of Luc, played by Crispin Glover, a psychopathic contract killer who's seeking revenge for the death of his brother. The film also stars Nina Dobrev, Ella Ryan Quinn, Clé Bennett, Nadia Farès, and Clifton Collins Jr. This looks extra crazy & extra violent.

Here's the official US trailer (+ another poster) for Roger Avary's Lucky Day, from Lionsgate's YouTube:

You can still watch the first international trailer for Roger Avary's Lucky Day here, for even more footage.

Red (Luke Bracey), a safe cracker who has just been released from prison, is trying to hold his family together as his past catches up with him in the form of Luc (Crispin Glover), a psychopathic contract killer who's seeking revenge for the death of his brother. Lucky Day is directed by the infamous, Oscar-winning, American writer / producer / filmmaker Roger Avary, director of the movies Killing Zoe, The Rules of Attraction, and Glitterati previously. He also co-wrote the screenplay for Tarantino's Pulp Fiction. The screenplay for this is also written by Roger Avary. The film hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Metropolitan Films will first release Avary's Lucky Day in France starting this September. Lionsgate then opens Lucky Day in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 11th. Worth watching?