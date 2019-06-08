One More Red Band Trailer for 'Stuber' Movie with Nanjiani & Bautista

"I've been taking this cop around… And we're on like cop missions." 20th Century Fox has debuted another new, red band (aka NSFW) trailer for the action comedy Stuber, which opens early next month in theaters everywhere. Dave Bautista stars as a detective who suddenly recruits his Uber driver into an unexpected night of adventure. Kumail Nanjiani also stars as his driver, with a cast including Iko Uwais, Natalie Morales, Betty Gilpin, Jimmy Tatro, Mira Sorvino, and Karen Gillan. This premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year and it seems like a good time at the movies. There's another Dave Bautista awkward buddy comedy coming up later this year - My Spy - but this one is trying to build some buzz before it lands in theaters. This trailer doesn't have anything too bad in it, just trying to show how crazy it all gets.

Here's the new red band trailer (+ international poster) for Michael Dowse's Stuber, from Fox's YouTube:

You can still see the first official US trailer for Dowse's Stuber here, or the other international trailer here.

When a mild-mannered Uber driver named Stu (Kumail Nanjiani) picks up a passenger (Dave Bautista) who turns out to be a cop hot on the trail of a brutal killer, he's thrust into a harrowing ordeal where he desperately tries to hold onto his wits, his life and his five-star rating. Stuber is directed by Canadian filmmaker Michael Dowse, director of the films Fubar, It's All Gone Pete Tong, Fubar: Balls to the Wall, Take Me Home Tonight, Goon, and What If previously, plus episodes of "Man Seeking Woman" and "Future Man". The screenplay is by Tripper Clancy (Four Against the Bank). Produced by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein. This first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. 20th Century Fox will release Dowse's Stuber in theaters everywhere starting on July 12th coming up this summer. Lookin' good?