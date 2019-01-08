One More 'Special Look' TV Trailer for Boden & Fleck's 'Captain Marvel'

"I have this power, but I don't know where it came from." Marvel Studios + Disney have released a new "Special Look" 90-second TV trailer for the exciting new Captain Marvel movie, starring Brie Larson as the Marvel superhero. This new preview has a bit of extra footage in addition to everything in the first two trailers. Larson plays an Air Force fighter pilot who becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 90s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the epic history of the ongoing Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film stars Gemma Chan, Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Lee Pace, Djimon Hounsou, Annette Bening, Colin Ford, Lashana Lynch, and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. This is looking like an extra funky mix of various styles and wry humor, but still solidly entertaining. Digging that mohawk.

New "Special Look" TV trailer (+ posters) for Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck's Captain Marvel, from YouTube:

Set in the mid-1990s, Captain Marvel follows Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), a former U.S. Air Force fighter pilot, as she turns into one of the galaxy's mightiest heroes and joins Starforce, an elite Kree military team, before returning home with new questions about her past and identity when the Earth is caught in the center of an intergalactic conflict between two alien worlds. Captain Marvel is directed by American filmmakers Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck, both directors of the films Half Nelson, Sugar, It's Kind of a Funny Story, and Mississippi Grind previously. The screenplay is co-written by Meg LeFauve, Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck, Nicole Perlman, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Liz Flahive, and Carly Mensch; based on the Marvel character created by Roy Thomas & Gene Colan. Disney-Marvel will release Boden & Fleck's Captain Marvel in theaters everywhere starting March 8th coming up soon. Looking better? Who's ready for this?