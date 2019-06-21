One More Summer Solstice Trailer for Ari Aster's 'Midsommar' Horror

"It's like they're trying to make it gross…" A24 has debuted a short, new "Summer Solstice" trailer for Ari Aster's cult horror film Midsommar, which opens in a few weeks. The trailer celebrates the actual, literal "midsummer", the longest day of the year (in the northern hemisphere). Midsommar is about a woman who reluctantly joins her boyfriend on a holiday trip to a small Swedish village, where the encounter a pagan cult conducting a "violent and bizarre" ritual. Florence Pugh and Jack Reynor star as the couple, along with Will Poulter, Julia Ragnarsson, William Jackson Harper, Björn Andrésen, Anna Åström, and Liv Mjönes. Early word from preview screenings is that the films is truly messed up, with viewers saying it's "WILD, unsettling, profound and & just about the craziest shit I’ve witnessed on the big screen". Oh yes.

Here's the new "Summer Solstice" trailer for Ari Aster's Midsommar, direct from A24's YouTube:

Florence Pugh & Jack Reynor play a couple that travels to Sweden to visit their friend's rural hometown for its fabled mid-summer festival. What begins as an idyllic retreat quickly devolves into an increasingly violent and bizarre experience at the hands of a pagan cult. Midsommar is directed by American filmmaker Ari Aster, his second feature after the hit horror film Hereditary previously, and numerous short films as well. Produced by Lars Knudsen and Patrik Andersson, co-produced by Beau Ferris. A24 will release Aster's Midsommar in select theaters starting on July 3rd this midsummer. For more, follow @A24. See you then.