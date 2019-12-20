One More US Trailer for Wonderful Dance Film 'And Then We Danced'

"Dancing isn't for you, don't you get it?" Music Box Films has released an official US trailer for the indie Georgian dance film And Then We Danced, which was Sweden's official film submission to the Academy Awards this year (sadly it did not make the shortlist). The story is about a carefree dancer named Irakli who arrives at the National Georgian Ensemble, causing fellow dancer Merab to push himself more all the while he falls hard for him. The film is an "interesting look into a part of the world not so many people are familiar with but also a heartfelt movie about the importance of being free." This stars Ana Javakhishvili, Anano Makharadze, Bachi Valishvili, Giorgi Tsereteli, Levan Gelbakhiani, Ninutsa Gabisonia. Don't miss this! The film was one of the most beloved discoveries at Cannes this year, and I can also attest that it's a wonderful, empowering, and exuberant film. I highly recommend seeing this as soon as you have a chance.

Here's the official US trailer (+ US poster) for Levan Akin's And Then We Danced, from YouTube:

You can still watch the first promo trailer for Akin's And Then We Danced here, or the other UK trailer.

Merab has been training from a young age at the National Georgian Ensemble with his dance partner Mary. His world turns upside down when the carefree Irakli arrives and becomes both his strongest rival and desire. In this conservative setting Merab finds himself having to break free and risk it all. And Then We Dance is written and directed by Swedish filmmaker Levan Akin, director of the films Certain People and The Circle previously, as well as lots of TV work previously. This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar section. The film will open in most of Europe starting this November - watch the UK trailer here. Music Box Films will release Akin's And Then We Danced in select US theaters starting February 7th, 2020 coming up. For more info, visit the official website. Planning to go see this?