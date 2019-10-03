Paul Walter Houser in First Trailer for Clint Eastwood's 'Richard Jewell'

"I report the facts…" "You've ruined this man's life!" Warner Bros has debuted the first official trailer for Clint Eastwood's latest film, titled Richard Jewell, which has already been scheduled for release on December 13th coming up this fall. This time, Eastwood tells another distinctly American story about how an innocent man was vilified by the media. American security guard Richard Jewell, played by the talented Paul Walter Hauser, heroically saves thousands of lives from an exploding bomb at the 1996 Olympics, but is unjustly vilified by journalists and the press who falsely report that he was a terrorist. The full cast includes Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates, Jon Hamm, Olivia Wilde, and Ian Gomez. It seems Eastwood really loves telling stories about regular Americans who are heroes, as so many of his recent films are about just that. This looks like it might be better than his last few. "The world will know his name and the truth."

Here's the first official trailer for Clint Eastwood's Richard Jewell, direct from WB's YouTube:

"There is a bomb in Centennial Park. You have thirty minutes." The world is first introduced to Richard Jewell as the security guard who reports finding the device at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics bombing—his report making him a hero whose swift actions save countless lives. But within days, the law enforcement wannabe becomes the FBI’s number one suspect, vilified by press and public alike, his life ripped apart. Reaching out to independent, anti-establishment attorney Watson Bryant, Jewell staunchly professes his innocence. But Bryant finds he is out of his depth as he fights the combined powers of the FBI, GBI and APD to clear his client's name, while keeping Richard from trusting the very people trying to destroy him. Richard Jewell is directed by veteran American actor/filmmaker Clint Eastwood, director of Gran Torino, Invictus, Hereafter, J. Edgar, Jersey Boys, American Sniper, Sully, as well as The Mule most recently. The screenplay is written by Billy Ray, based on a magazine article by Marie Brenner. Warner Bros will release Eastwood's Richard Jewell in theaters everywhere starting December 13th later this fall. Your thoughts?