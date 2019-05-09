Pennywise is Back! First Full Trailer for Horror Sequel 'It: Chapter Two'

"We can do this, but we have to stick together." Warner Bros has unveiled the first trailer for It: Chapter Two, the highly anticipated sequel to the new It movie first released in 2017. This sequel continues that story, now 27 years later, re-uniting the "Losers Club" of Derry and bringing back the creepy clown again. They have all grown up and moved away, until a devastating phone call brings them back. The cast includes James McAvoy as Bill (played by Jaeden Lieberher originally), Jessica Chastain as Beverly (played by Sophia Lillis originally), Jay Ryan as Ben (played by Jeremy Ray Taylor originally), Bill Hader as Richie (played by Finn Wolfhard originally), James Ransone as Eddie (played by Jack Dylan Grazer originally), Andy Bean as Stanley (played by Wyatt Oleff originally), and Isaiah Mustafa as Mike (played by Chosen Jacobs originally); with Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise, plus Jess Weixler, Teach Grant, Jake Weary, and Xavier Dolan. This might just be that much better than the first movie, definitely seems scarier so far.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Andy Muschietti's It: Chapter Two, direct from YouTube:

The cast teased this trailer with hidden balloons on Instagram. For more updates, follow @ITMovieOfficial.

Twenty-seven years after the events of the summer of 1989, It (Bill Skarsgård) returns. The Losers' Club fulfill their promises and return to Derry to put an end to the evil being once and for all. Unbeknownst to them, It has returned, stronger and crueler than ever. It: Chapter Two is again directed by Argentinian filmmaker Andy Muschietti (aka Andrés Muschietti), who directed It: Chapter One and the "Locke & Key" series, and originally made his feature directorial debut with the 2013 film Mamá produced by Guillermo del Toro. The Chapter Two screenplay is again written by Gary Dauberman; adapted from Stephen King's horror novel of the same name, first published 1986. Warner Bros will release Muschietti's It: Chapter Two in theaters everywhere starting September 6th, 2019 this fall. First impression? How does it look so far?