Play a Brutal Game in Trailer for Psychological Horror Film 'The Odds'

"You ready to play?" 4Digital Media has debuted a trailer for indie horror-thriller The Odds, which played at numerous small film festivals last year including Raindance and the New York City International Film Festival (NYCIFF). From writer/director Bob Giordano making his feature directorial debut, this contained psychological horror film is about a woman who signs up to participate in an underground game of pain endurance in hopes of winning the million dollar prize. She soon learns the real opponent is the man who's running the game, as he employs horrific methods to manipulate and defeat her. Starring Abbi Butler as "The Player", and James J. Fuertes as the "Game Master". This looks brutal as hell, but I guess that's the point. This kind of torturous cinema isn't for everyone, but horror fans should get a kick out of it. Let's play.

Here's the official trailer (+ new poster) for Bob Giordano's The Odds, from 4DigitalMedia's YouTube:

A troubled but determined young woman competes in a gruesome and sadistic game against concealed virtual competitors in a winner-take-all test of survival. She soon learns the real opponent is the man who's running the game. The Odds is written and directed by American writer / filmmaker Bob Giordano, making his feature directorial debut. Based in Nashville, Giordano runs Uproar Pictures and has worked in all areas of production. Produced by Alan McKenna; and executive produced by Kelly L. Frey Sr. and Tom Steinmann. This premiered at the New York City International Film Festival last year. 4Digital Media will release Giordano's The Odds direct-to-VOD starting on June 4th, 2019 this summer. Anyone interested?