Playing Basketball in Prison - Official Trailer for 'Q Ball' Documentary

"Basketball is all I've ever had." Fox Sports Films has debuted an official trailer for a documentary titled Q Ball, which premiered at the San Francisco Film Festival earlier this year and will next play at the Seattle Film Festival this month. The feature-length documentary film will show on Fox Sports TV later this month after playing in select theaters in NY and LA. Q Ball explores the San Quentin Prison basketball squad - teammates and inmates at "the Q" - along their journey of rehabilitation and possible redemption. Director Michael Tolajian chronicles the lives of incarcerated basketball players; the film is executive produced by Golden State Warriors All-Star Kevin Durant's Thirty Five Media, in conjunction with HEIST and Hunting Lane Films. This looks like much more than just a TV documentary, bringing us close to these inmates and learning more about them as they strive for freedom and purpose through basketball. This looks damn good.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Michael Tolajian's documentary Q Ball, direct from YouTube:

In the film, across the Bay from the NBA champions, there is another Warriors team – one that plays only home games. Director Michael Tolajian's documentary, which got started during early visits by Durant and his fellow Warriors team members to San Quentin State, explores inmates’ personal struggles as they search for redemption and transcendence both on and off the court. The answers, characters, and stories are complex, but in San Quentin – a place where freedom is taken away – basketball gives a little bit back. Q Ball is directed by award-winning doc producer / filmmaker Michael Tolajian, director of the doc film Bluegrass Kingdom: The Gospel of Kentucky Basketball previously, and lots of TV work. This premiered at the San Francisco Film Festival earlier this year. It is the fifth documentary in Fox Sports Films’ "Magnify" series which brings a deep focus to unheard sports stories with real cultural impact. Fox Sports will show Tolajian's Q Ball in select theaters starting May 17th, and it airs on TV on May 28th this month. Who's in?