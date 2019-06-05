Pollyanna McIntosh in Official Trailer for Indie Horror Sequel 'Darlin'

"You have now heard… a wild child came to us." Dark Sky Films has debuted an official trailer for an indie horror film titled Darlin', the feature directorial debut of Scottish actress Pollyanna McIntosh. The film is actually a sequel to the cult horror The Woman (2011), which starred Pollyanna McIntosh as a feral woman. She jumped on board and decide to write & direct the sequel, and star in it, some 8 years later. This one stars Lauryn Canny as another young feral woman found and sent to a Catholic hospital. Once there she undergoes a process of rehabilitation in an attempt to tame her savage behavior. But then her mother shows up to take her home and things get bloody. The cast includes Bryan Batt, Nora-Jane Noone, Cooper Andrews, Eugenie Bondurant, Peyton Wich, and Mackenzie Graham. This looks intensely grungy and grimy and brutal, not sure if it's going to be everyone's cup of tea but worth a quick look anyway.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Pollyanna McIntosh's Darlin', direct from Dark Sky's YouTube:

Found at a Catholic hospital filthy & ferocious, feral teenager Darlin' is whisked off to a care home run by The Bishop and his obedient nuns where she is to be tamed into a "good girl" as an example of the miracle of the church. However, Darlin' holds a secret darker than the "sins" she is threatened with, and she is not traveling alone. The Woman, equally fierce and feral, who raised her is ever present and is determined to come for her no matter who tries to step in her way. Continuing the twistedly vicious adventure of Lucky McKee's cult hit, Darlin' sees standout star Pollyanna McIntosh both in front of and behind the camera, expertly commanding an all-consuming feast on the senses and sensibility in equal measure. Darlin' is written and directed by Scottish actress / filmmaker Pollyanna McIntosh, making her feature directorial debut after starring in the original. This premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, and will also play at Fantasia next. Dark Sky will open McIntosh's Darlin' in select theaters + on VOD starting July 12th.