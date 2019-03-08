Prison as Entertainment in a Trailer for Dystopian Sci-Fi 'Division 19'

"How many people are watching?" Uncork'd Entertainment has debuted an official trailer for an indie sci-fi prison escape thriller titled Division 19, the latest from filmmaker Suzie Halewood (Running Time, Bigga Than Ben). The film premiered at the Fantasporto Film Festival in 2017, where it won the Critics' Award, and also played at the Boston Science Fiction Film Festival last year, where it won Best Director. Set in 2039, Division 19 takes place in a future where jails have been turned into online portals where the public gets to choose what prisoners eat, wear, watch and who they fight. The most successful is Panopticon TV, which is about to be rolled out to an entire town. When the most downloaded felon escapes, the authorities set a trap to reel him in. Linus Roache and Alison Doody star, with Jamie Draven, Lotte Verbeek, Clarke Peters, L. Scott Caldwell, and Will Rothhaar. Not surprisingly this looks instantly forgettable.

Here's the new official trailer (+ poster) for S.A. Halewood's Division 19, direct from YouTube:

In the future, prisons have been turned into online portals where paying subscribers get to vote on what felons eat, watch, wear and who they fight. Panopticon TV is so successful it is about to be rolled out to a whole new town. When the world's most downloaded felon escapes, the authorities set a trap to reel him in. The bait is his little brother who has so far managed to avoid detection. Division 19 is both written and directed by English filmmaker S.A. Halewood (aka Suzie Halewood), director of the films Running Time and Bigga Than Ben previously, as well as a few short films. This originally premiered at the Fantasporto Film Festival in Portugal back in 2017, where it won the Critics' Award. Uncork'd Entertainment will release Halewood's Division 19 in select US theaters + on VOD starting April 5th this spring. Is anyone interested?