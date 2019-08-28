Promo Trailer for Anthony Chen's 'Wet Season' Film Premiering at TIFF

"We can't go on like this." Memento Films has released an official trailer for the latest film made by talented Singaporean filmmaker Anthony Chen (of Ilo Ilo) titled Wet Season, which will be premiering at the Toronto Film Festival starting next week. The film is looking for distributors worldwide which is why they're promoting it with this superb festival trailer. Wet Season, also known as Re Dai Yu in Mandarin, is about the friendship / relationship that builds between a Malaysian-born high school teacher and a lonely student living in Singapore. They connect "but the time will come when even this alliance will reach its inevitable limit." Starring Yann Yann Yeo, Koh Jia Ler, Christopher Lee, and Yang Shi Bin. This looks good, a tender drama about loneliness. TIFF says it boasts "elegant, unobtrusive camerawork and fluid storytelling."

Here's the first festival promo trailer for Anthony Chen's Wet Season, direct from Screen's YouTube:

Malaysia-born Ling (Yeo Yann Yann) teaches Mandarin at a Singapore high school where her subject is regarded as low priority. Ling's home life offers scant consolation: for eight years, she and her husband have been trying to conceive a child, and the process has eroded much of the tenderness they once shared. What's more, with her husband increasingly out of the house at all hours, Ling is left on her own to care for her ailing father-in-law. An unexpected source of alleviation arrives in Ling's friendship with Wei Lun (Koh Jia Ler), the only student in her class to show real interest. Like Ling, Wei Lun feels neglected at home and, though he participates in competitive Wushu, he seems alienated by kids his own age. Wet Season is both written and directed by award-winning Singaporean filmmaker Anthony Chen, his second feature film following Ilo Ilo and a number of short films previously. This will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival this fall. The film is still looking for distribution and has no release dates set yet. First impression?