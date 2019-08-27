Promo Trailer for Ari Aster's Director's Cut of 'Midsommar' in Theaters

"This weekend - the sommar never ends." A24 has revealed a short trailer to promote the Director's Cut release of the cult horror film Midsommar, Ari Aster's freakish Swedish delight that first opened in June. This Director's Cut is an unrated release, with new footage + extended scenes that put it at a total running time of 171 minutes. This was initially only supposed to show at special events, but A24 decided to put it back in theaters. Midsommar is about a woman who reluctantly joins her boyfriend on a holiday trip to a small Swedish village, where the encounter a pagan cult conducting a "violent and bizarre" ritual. Florence Pugh and Jack Reynor star, with Will Poulter, Julia Ragnarsson, William Jackson Harper, Björn Andrésen, Anna Åström, and Liv Mjönes. The Director's Cut has been praised as the complete vision and has worthwhile scenes to see (read Indiewire's report). If you haven't seen the film yet - go see it.

Here's the official "Director's Cut" promo trailer for Ari Aster's Midsommar, direct from A24's YouTube:

Florence Pugh & Jack Reynor play a couple that travels to Sweden to visit their friend's rural hometown for its fabled mid-summer festival. What begins as an idyllic retreat quickly devolves into an increasingly violent and bizarre experience at the hands of a pagan cult. Midsommar is directed by American filmmaker Ari Aster, his second feature after the hit horror film Hereditary previously, and numerous short films as well. Produced by Lars Knudsen and Patrik Andersson, co-produced by Beau Ferris. A24 will release Aster's Midsommar in select theaters starting on July 3rd in the summer. For more updates, follow either @A24 or @midsommarmovie. The Director's Cut will be re-released in theaters nationwide starting August 30th.