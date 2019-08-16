Promo Trailer for German Film 'A Regular Woman' About Being Free

"I am just a woman…" The Match Factory has released an official promo trailer for a German film titled A Regular Woman, originally Nur Eine Frau (or "Just a Woman") in German, made by filmmaker Sherry Hormann. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, but is still seeking international distribution outside of Germany. The film is based on the true story of Hatun Aynur Sürücü, whose murder caused an outcry in 2005. It tells of her struggle for a free, self-determined life in the face of her family's intense opposition. Her brothers refuse to accept her lifestyle, and insults & threats continue to escalate. Finally, the young woman reports her oldest brother to the police. But this won't save her in the end… Starring Almila Bagriacik as Aynur, with a cast including Rauand Taleb, Meral Perin, Mürtüz Yolcu, Armin Wahedi, and Aram Arami. A sad story of how hard it is to live a free life, no matter where you're from. Definitely worth a look.

In A Regular Woman, Aynur is telling her own story, her perspective of what happened. It is the story of a confident young woman who loves life and knows exactly how she wants to live hers. A woman who escapes the violence of her marriage and refuses to let her brothers and parents dictate what she can and cannot do. She gets her own apartment and her son, she apprentices as an electrician and she goes out to meet new men and friends. Although she knows that her behavior goes against her family's tradition and it can put her in danger, her desire for freedom is stronger. However, her brothers' insults and threats get increasingly serious and before long, it is ultimately too late. Based on the story of Hatun Aynur Sürücü, whose murder caused an outcry in 2005. A Regular Woman, originally titled Nur Eine Frau in German, is directed by German-American filmmaker Sherry Hormann, director of the films Silent Shadow, Father's Day, Widows, Guys & Balls, Desert Flower, The Pursuit of Unhappiness, and 3096 Days previously. The screenplay is written by Florian Öller, adapted from the book "Ehrenmord: Ein deutsches Schicksal". This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. It opened in Germany in the summer, but has no US release set yet.