Promo Trailer for Nadège Trebal's French Drama 'Twelve Thousand'

"Find better than me, you little bastard." Shellac has debuted a festival promo trailer for the indie drama Twelve Thousand, originally titled Douze Mille in French (which just translates to the same). The film is premiering at the Locarn Film Festival coming up in a few weeks, and is seeking international distribution to go along with the initial unveiling. From French filmmaker Nadège Trebal, the film is about a man and a woman. After he loses his illegal job, Frank thinks his wife Maroussia won’t love him anymore. In a bid for equality, he decides to leave in order to make as much money as she does: 12,000, before he returns. "Will Frank succeed in collecting this sum? Will he come back?" Starring Arieh Worthalter, Nadège Trebal, Liv Henneguier, Françoise Lebrun, and Florence Thomassin. Looks quite good - check it out below.

Here's the first festival promo trailer for Nadège Trebal's Twelve Thousand, direct from Shellac's Vimeo:

While he loses his clandestine work, and because he believes that Maroussia and him will no longer not be able to love each other as well, Frank leaves to win as much as she: twelve thousand, just what it takes to have a year before them. No more no less. In the course of his proletarian odyssey, he becomes the hero he dreamed of being. But there is a price to pay… Twelve Thousand, originally titled Douze Mille in French, is written and directed by French filmmaker Nadège Trebal, making her feature directorial debut after two other documentaries (Bleu pétrole, Casse) previously. This premieres at the Locarno Film Festival coming up this summer. No international release dates have confirmed - stay tuned for updates. Anyone interested?