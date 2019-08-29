First Trailer for Pablo Larraín's Latest Film 'Ema' Premiering in Venice

"I'm going to make sure you never forget what he told you." The Match Factory unveiled the first official promo trailer for Ema, the latest film from acclaimed, award-winning Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín (of Post Mortem, No!, The Club, Neruda, Jackie). This is premiering at the Venice Film Festival this week, and then will hit the Toronto Film Festival next. Mariana Di Girolamo stars as Ema, a reggaeton dancer who "sets out on an odyssey of personal liberation" in the aftermath of an adoption that goes awry as their household falls apart. Also starring Gael García Bernal, Paola Giannini, and Santiago Cabrera. The first poster for this is also stunning - such attention-grabbing imagery! And this trailer is splendid, setting the tone and introducing this colorful story. I'm a big fan of Larrain and can't wait to see this in Venice soon.

Here's the first festival promo trailer (+ poster) for Pablo Larrain's Ema, direct from TMF's YouTube:

After a shocking incident involving an adopted child upends her family life and marriage to a tempestuous choreographer, Ema (Mariana Di Girolamo), a reggaeton dancer, sets out on an odyssey of personal liberation, in this incendiary drama about art, desire, and the modern family. Ema is directed by award-winning Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín, director of all the acclaimed films Fuga, Tony Manero, Post Mortem, No, The Club, Neruda, and Jackie (with Natalie Portman) previously. The screenplay is written by Guillermo Calderón and Alejandro Moreno. This is premiering at the Venice Film Festival this week, and will also play at the Toronto Film Festival coming up. It's still searching for international distribution - no other release dates are setup yet. Stay tuned for updates + early reviews. First impression? Who's intrigued?