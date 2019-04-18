Psychedelic Teaser Trailer for Joe Begos' Bloody Vampire Film 'Bliss'

"It's like I was possessed…" Bloody hell! This looks trippy. A festival teaser trailer has debuted for an indie vampire film titled Bliss, the latest from eccentric indie filmmaker Joe Begos (Almost Human, The Mind's Eye). This is premiering in the Midnight section at the Tribeca Film Festival this month. In need of creative inspiration, a professionally stagnant and hard-partying Los Angeles artist recklessly indulges in a series of drug binges. As the narcotics fly out of control, so does her newfound and inexplicable, yet unquenchable, craving for blood. Dora Madison stars in Bliss as Dezzy, with a small cast including Tru Collins, Rhys Wakefield, Jeremy Gardner, Graham Skipper, and George Wendt. This trailer lines right up with a synopsis stating it spirals into a "hallucinatory hellscape of drugs, sex, and murder in the sleazy underbelly of Los Angeles." Yeah, for real. This is a helluva teaser - definitely got my attention. Watch out for the blood.

Here's the first festival teaser trailer for Joe Begos' Bliss, direct from YouTube (found via B-D):

Known for her dark and macabre artwork, painter Dezzy Donahue (Dora Madison) is in a professional rut. Unable to finish her newest commissioned work, Dezzy looks to reignite her creative juices by letting loose-as in, taking every drug in sight and tearing through raucous house parties and heavy metal bars. After a few nights spent with her debauchery-loving friends Courtney (Tru Collins) and Ronnie (Rhys Wakefield), though, Dezzy notices changes within herself. On the positive side, she’s finally painting again, but she’s also developing a strange desire for blood. As someone who has never been able to control her vices in the first place, Dezzy is quickly and violently consumed by this bloodlust. Bliss is both written and directed by American indie filmmaker Joe Begos, director of the films Almost Human and The Mind's Eye previously, as well as a few other short films. He also works as the cinematographer on his own films. This is set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. Dark Sky will release the film, but no date is set yet. Thoughts?