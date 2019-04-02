Rafe Spall & Emilia Fox in US Trailer for Cancer Drama 'Acres & Acres'

"Kiss the boys two times after I'm gone." Gravitas Ventures has released the first official trailer for an indie drama titled Acres and Acres, the latest from director Niall Johnson. This film originally opened in the UK back in late 2016, and is just now getting a US release nearly three years later. It was first released under the title Mum's List, which is also the name of the book it's based on. The film is about Singe and Kate, a couple from North Somerset, whose lives were turned upside down when Kate was diagnosed with incurable breast cancer. Over her last few days, she created her list: writing her thoughts and memories down, to help the man she loved create the best life possible for their two sons, after she was gone. Starring Rafe Spall, Emilia Fox, Elaine Cassidy, William Stagg, and Matthew Stagg. Looks like a really heavy tearjerker.

Here's the official US trailer (+ new poster) for Niall Johnson's Acres & Acres, in high def on Apple:

Based on the best-selling novel by St John Greene, the film is the heartwarming story of Singe (Rafe Spall) and Kate (Emilia Fox), a couple from North Somerset, whose lives were turned upside down when Kate was diagnosed with incurable breast cancer. Over her last few days, she created her list and wrote her thoughts and memories down to help the man she loved create the best life possible for their two sons after she was gone. Acres and Acres is both written and directed by English filmmaker Niall Johnson, director of films including The Big Swap, The Ghost of Greville Lodge, Keeping Mum, and The Stolen previously. Adapted from St John Greene's book "Mum's List". This originally opened in the UK in 2016, and in Europe last year. Gravitas will release Acres & Acres in select US theaters + on VOD starting April 5th this month.