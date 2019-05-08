Rafe Spall in Official Promo Trailer for Bittersweet Comedy 'Denmark'

"I'm going to do the deed, and I'm going to get banged up." BBC Films + West End Films has debuted the first "international" promo trailer for a new film titled simply Denmark, the latest feature made by English filmmaker Adrian Shergold (Funny Cow). This "bittersweet" drama-comedy stars Rafe Spall as a down-on-his-luck Welshman without a job or access to hot water, who makes a rash decision to change his life for the better. Hopefully. With nothing to lose, and everything to gain, he travels across Europe with one crazy goal: to get himself arrested and sent to a Danish prison where the beds are warm and the water is hot. Sounds nice. This also stars Simone Lykke, Thomas Gabrielsson, Steve Speirs, and Joel Fry. This does look amusing, maybe just a bit depressing, and Rafe is pretty much always fanastic in every film he makes. Enjoy.

Here's the first official trailer for Adrian Shergold's Denmark, direct from West End Films' YouTube:

A bittersweet comedy about one man's pursuit of a dream no more ridiculous than the times we live in, Denmark sees a down-on-his-luck Welshman without a job or access to hot water, who makes a decision to change his life for the better. With nothing to lose, and everything to gain, he travels across Europe with one crazy goal: to get himself arrested and sent into a Danish prison where the beds are warm and the water is hot. Denmark is directed by British actor / writer / filmmaker Adrian Shergold, director of the films Pierrepoint: The Last Hangman and Funny Cow previously, as well as tons of TV work including "My Mother & Other Strangers" most recently. The screenplay is written by Jeff Murphy. The film is looking for distribution at the Cannes Film Market this year. No release dates are set yet - stay tuned. First impression?