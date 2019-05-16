Randall Park & Ali Wong in Trailer for RomCom 'Always Be My Maybe'

"You don't want to wonder, 'what if?'" Netflix has revealed an official trailer for a romantic comedy titled Always Be My Maybe, the feature directorial debut of "Fresh Off the Boat" executive producer / writer Nahnatchka Khan. The film is co-written by and also stars comedians Randall Park and Ali Wong, playing old childhood friends who reconnect and fall in love later in life. This will be hitting Netflix at the end of the month, so if you're excited to watch it there's not too long of a wait - which is always great news when Netflix surprises us. The impressive cast includes Michelle Buteau, Vivian Bang, Karan Soni, Charlyne Yi, Daniel Dae Kim, James Saito, with Keanu Reeves and Lyrics Born. It's not the most original story concept, but this does look really cute and funny. Plus, it has Keanu Reeves as the "other guy".

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Nahnatchka Khan's Always Be My Maybe, from YouTube:

Childhood friends Sasha (Ali Wong) and Marcus (Randall Park) have a falling out and don’t speak for 15 years. But when Sasha, now a celebrity chef in Los Angeles, returns to her hometown of San Francisco to open a new restaurant, she runs into her old pal -- a happily complacent musician still living at home and working for his dad. Though the two are reluctant to reconnect, they soon find the old sparks — and maybe some new ones — are there. Always Be My Maybe is directed by American producer / filmmaker Nahnatchka Khan, making her feature directorial debut after executive producing, and also directing, a few episodes of "Fresh Off the Boat" previously. The screenplay is by Michael Golamco, Randall Park, Ali Wong. Netflix will debut Khan's Always Be My Maybe streaming exclusively starting May 31st this month.